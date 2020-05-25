IBPS PO Cut Off 2020: Here Is Section-wise Final Cut Off For The Year

Last Updated:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the cut off for the Management Trainee examination or Probationary Officer on their official website. The final cut off is based on the marks obtained by a candidate in online exam and interview. The final cut off released on May 20, 2020. There has been a change in the cut off marks from last year. Take a look at the cut off marks and more details about the exam.

IBPS PO Final Cut Off 2020

Category

 

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

OC

VI

HI

ID

Maximum Scores

47.07

50.80

50.22

48.98

60.58

46.38

53.16

42.33

42.04

Minimum Scores

 

36.02

33.24

40.27

40.82

44.44

36.00

42.18

26.36

28.80

IBPS PO Mains Cut-Off 2020: Section Wise

Serial No.

Subject

Maximum Marks

Cut Off (SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

Cut Off (General)

1.

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

60

05.50

07.75

2.

English Language

40

10.75

14.25

3.

Data Analysis & Interpretation

40

02.50

05.25

4.

General Economy & Banking Awareness

40

05.00

08.00

5.

English Language (Descriptive)

25

08.75

 

10.00

 

IBPS PO Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

UR

HI

OC

VI

ID

 

Maximum
Scores

55.34

47.33

53.02

63.91

34.69

50.69

56.11

43.69

Minimum Scores

35.78

31.60

40.29

43.87

25.16

31.36

42.09

20.36

IBPS PO result

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results for clerk, probationary officer and specialist officer exams under CRP VIII. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online on the official website of IBPS that is ibps.in. For checking the results, the candidates will need to type their registration number/ roll number and date of birth or password to log in and download their scorecards. The provisional reserve lists of candidates have also been uploaded on the official website and these will be available till June 30, 2020.

IBPS recruitment process

Earlier, the IBPS had postponed the release of final results of provisional merit list under CRP VIII & CRP IX recruitment process due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the IBPS has now started releasing the results on its official website. It is also expected to come up with IBPS PO Notification 2020 and IBPS RRB 2020 Notification on its official website for the recruitment of candidates as Probationary Officers and in Regional Rural Banks, respectively.

