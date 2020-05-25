IBPS Clerk Reserve List Cut Off For 2020, Exam Dates, And Other Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the cut off for the Management Trainee examination or Probationary Officer on their official website. The final cut off is based on the marks obtained by a candidate in online exam and interview. The final cut off released on May 20, 2020. Take a look at the cut off marks and more details about the exam.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut-Off for General and OBC Category

State General Category OBC Category Uttar Pradesh 45.13 38.63 Delhi 49.63 42.38 Madhya Pradesh 44 41.63 Gujarat 42.25 36.13 Goa 35 32.25 Bihar 45.38 42.63 Chattisgarh 43.63 43.63 Tamil Nadu 47 46.75 Odisha 46.13 45.50 Rajasthan 47.38 44.75 Haryana 48.63 41 Andhra Pradesh 45.13 44.13 Telangana 43.88 43.38 Tripura 40.13 38.75 Karnataka 40.38 38.75 Kerala 49.63 47.88 Himachal Pradesh 47.13 35.88 Jammu & Kashmir 49.25 34.88 Maharashtra 42.88 41 Jharkhand 43.38 39 Assam 41.88 36.50 West Bengal 47.38 37.75 Punjab 48.88 48.88 Chandigarh 47.25 44.50 Arunachal Pradesh 41.50 37.38 Daman & Diu 38.13 38.13 Sikkim 42.13 39 Uttarakhand 49.88 39.63

IBPS Clerk Exam dates

As per the IBPS timetable, IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelim exam is scheduled to be held on December 2, 13 and 19 and the main exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021. The online application process for IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam will start in the month of September 2020. All candidates should apply for the IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam online. Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Application.

IBPS Clerk Exam process

All the candidates applying online must have a valid Email Id and Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size. There is also an application fee that must be paid online. The fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Since the exam will be conducted online, it is important to make sure that the web-browser used to fill up the IBPS Clerk 2020 Application form is one of the following:

Internet Explorer 8 and above

Mozilla FireFox 3.0 and above

Google Chrome 3.0 and above

IBPS Clerk Application Fee

Serial No. Category Application Fee 1. SC/ST/PWD ₹100/- (Intimation Charges only) 2. General and Others ₹600/- (Application Fee including intimation charges)

