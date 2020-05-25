Last Updated:

IBPS Clerk Reserve List Cut Off For 2020, Exam Dates, And Other Details

IBPS clerk reserve list cut off for the year 2020 - Here are all the details about the IBPS Clerk exam. Read more to know and check out the cut off marks.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the cut off for the Management Trainee examination or Probationary Officer on their official website. The final cut off is based on the marks obtained by a candidate in online exam and interview. The final cut off released on May 20, 2020. Take a look at the cut off marks and more details about the exam.

IBPS Clerk Mains Cut-Off for General and OBC Category

State

General Category

OBC Category

Uttar Pradesh

45.13

38.63

Delhi

49.63

42.38

Madhya Pradesh

44

41.63

Gujarat

42.25

36.13

Goa

35

32.25

Bihar

45.38

42.63

Chattisgarh

43.63

43.63

Tamil Nadu

47

46.75

Odisha

46.13

45.50

Rajasthan

47.38

44.75

Haryana

48.63

41

Andhra Pradesh

45.13

44.13

Telangana

43.88

43.38

Tripura

40.13

38.75

Karnataka

40.38

38.75

Kerala

49.63

47.88

Himachal Pradesh

47.13

35.88

Jammu & Kashmir

49.25

34.88

Maharashtra

42.88

41

Jharkhand

43.38

39

Assam

41.88

36.50

West Bengal

47.38

37.75

Punjab

48.88

48.88

 

Chandigarh

47.25

44.50

 

Arunachal Pradesh

41.50

37.38

Daman & Diu

 

38.13

38.13

Sikkim

42.13

39

Uttarakhand

49.88

39.63

IBPS Clerk Exam dates

As per the IBPS timetable, IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelim exam is scheduled to be held on December 2, 13 and 19 and the main exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021. The online application process for IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam will start in the month of September 2020. All candidates should apply for the IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam online. Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Application.

IBPS Clerk Exam process 

All the candidates applying online must have a valid Email Id and Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size. There is also an application fee that must be paid online. The fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Since the exam will be conducted online, it is important to make sure that the web-browser used to fill up the IBPS Clerk 2020 Application form is one of the following:

  • Internet Explorer 8 and above
  • Mozilla FireFox 3.0 and above
  • Google Chrome 3.0 and above

IBPS Clerk Application Fee

Serial No.

Category

Application Fee

1.

SC/ST/PWD

₹100/- (Intimation Charges only)

2.

General and Others

₹600/- (Application Fee including intimation charges)

