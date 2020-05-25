IBPS Clerk Reserve List Cut Off For 2020, Exam Dates, And Other Details

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released the cut off for the Management Trainee examination or Probationary Officer on their official website. The final cut off is based on the marks obtained by a candidate in online exam and interview. The final cut off released on May 20, 2020. Take a look at the cut off marks and more details about the exam.
ALSO READ | IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO, SO Combined Mains And Interview Result Out (CRP-IX)
|
State
|
General Category
|
OBC Category
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
45.13
|
38.63
|
Delhi
|
49.63
|
42.38
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
44
|
41.63
|
Gujarat
|
42.25
|
36.13
|
Goa
|
35
|
32.25
|
Bihar
|
45.38
|
42.63
|
Chattisgarh
|
43.63
|
43.63
|
Tamil Nadu
|
47
|
46.75
|
Odisha
|
46.13
|
45.50
|
Rajasthan
|
47.38
|
44.75
|
Haryana
|
48.63
|
41
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
45.13
|
44.13
|
Telangana
|
43.88
|
43.38
|
Tripura
|
40.13
|
38.75
|
Karnataka
|
40.38
|
38.75
|
Kerala
|
49.63
|
47.88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
47.13
|
35.88
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
49.25
|
34.88
|
Maharashtra
|
42.88
|
41
|
Jharkhand
|
43.38
|
39
|
Assam
|
41.88
|
36.50
|
West Bengal
|
47.38
|
37.75
|
Punjab
|
48.88
|
48.88
|
Chandigarh
|
47.25
|
44.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
41.50
|
37.38
|
Daman & Diu
|
38.13
|
38.13
|
Sikkim
|
42.13
|
39
|
Uttarakhand
|
49.88
|
39.63
ALSO READ | What Is IBPS Reserve List? Check IBPS (CRP- VIII) Reserve List For Clerk, PO & SO
As per the IBPS timetable, IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelim exam is scheduled to be held on December 2, 13 and 19 and the main exam will be conducted on January 24, 2021. The online application process for IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam will start in the month of September 2020. All candidates should apply for the IBPS Clerk 2020-21 exam online. Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Application.
All the candidates applying online must have a valid Email Id and Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size. There is also an application fee that must be paid online. The fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. Since the exam will be conducted online, it is important to make sure that the web-browser used to fill up the IBPS Clerk 2020 Application form is one of the following:
ALSO READ | IBPS SO 2020: Check IBPS Mains Cut Off For 2020 And Factors Affecting Them
|
Serial No.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
1.
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
₹100/- (Intimation Charges only)
|
2.
|
General and Others
|
₹600/- (Application Fee including intimation charges)
ALSO READ | IBPS SO 2020: Exam Dates, Instructions And Admit Card Details