IBPS RRB 2020: Last Date Today To Complete Application Process For 9,638 Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close the online application process today for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 exams. According to the official website of the IBPS, the last date for submitting applications is July 21. Aspirants who want to appear for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 exams can visit their official website 'ibps.in' and fill in the application before the end of the day. There are 9,638 vacancies announced by the IBPS for the post of Officer Scale I, II, and II and also for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for which the registration process started on July 1 and is due to end on July 21.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will issue pre-exam training (PET) admit card after the registration process ends following which training for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates will take place in August. After the training, IBPS will conduct the RRB Prelims 2020 exam online which is likely to take place somewhere between September to October. The main exam date is also not revealed yet by the IBPS but is expected to take place in October or November. This process will be followed by a declaration of results, interview, and then provisional allotment.

According to the official IBPS RRB notification, the tentative schedule of events is as follows:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates – July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020. Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) - July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020 The download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training – August 12, 2020 Conduct of Pre-Exam Training – August 24, 2020, to August 29, 2020 The download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary – August 2020 Online Examination – Preliminary – September/October 2020 Result of Online exam – Preliminary – October 2020 The download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single - October/November 2020 Online Examination – Main / Single - October/ November 2020 Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/ November 2020 The download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/November 2020 Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) - October/November 2020 Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose) - January 2021

