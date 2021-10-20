IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 4135 Posts, Here's How To Apply

IBPS PO 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has on Wednesday started the online application process for the IBPS PO exam 2021. IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers. The online registration process for the IBPS PO exam 2021 will be done between October 20 and November 10. Aspirants can apply online.

The online application process for IBPS PO will be done through the official website of IBPS i.e., ibps.in. Those who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts. Aspirants must follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment drive.

BPS PO Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage A login page will appear on your screen Fill in the required columns by providing correct information to register yourself Log in using the registration number and date of birth Fill in the application form Upload the relevant documents Pay the application fee and submit your form

Direct link to apply online for IBPS PO 2021

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates