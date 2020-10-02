IBPS RRB 2020 Exam: Clerk Exam 2020 Postponed From October, See Official Notice Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has once again postponed the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Main Exam. The examination was scheduled to take place in October. The main examination for the post of Officer Scale-I was scheduled on October 18. The examination for the post of Office Assistants was scheduled on October 31, 2020. However, once again the dates have been deferred. All the candidates can now head to the IBPS official website ibps.in to check the notice.

IBPS RRB 2020 Exam postponed

The notice issued by the IBPS reads, “Further to our notice dated 10.08.2020, kindly note that Online Main Examinations for the post of Officer Scale-I scheduled on 18.10.2020 and Office Assistants scheduled on 31.10.2020 have been deferred.” The notice clearly suggests that the single online exam for the post of Officers Scale- II and III will be held as per the announced date, which is October 18, 2020. However, this is not the first time that IBPS has postponed that exam. Previously, the IBPS RRB preliminary exam 2020 was also postponed. It was originally scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 13, 2020. But only a day later the Institute withdrew the exam notice and issued the postponement.

According to a report on the official website of IBPS, so far the Officer Scale I and Office Assistants preliminary exams have been successful conducted by the Institute. These exams were conducted on September 12, 13, 19, 20, and 26, 2020. The selection for Officer Scale 1 includes the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. A single-level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III which is followed by an interview. For Office Assistant posts, the selection is done based on the results of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and an Interview round.

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB Exam 2020 would fill up 9638 Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, and III in the organisation. The application process was initiated on July 1 and ended on July 21, 2020. More details are available on the institute’s official website.

IBPS: About the Institution

According to the IBPS official website, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body. It was started with the goal of encouraging the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks all over India. IBPS also provides standardised systems for assessment. It also provides result processing services to various organisations.

Image Source: Shutterstock