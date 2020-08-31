NEET-JEE Exams: Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Free Transport Facility For Students

Madhya Pradesh becomes the latest state after Odisha and Chattisgarh to provide free transport facilities to aspirants of JEE(Main) and NEET. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 30 announced that his government is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE and NEET examinations. Aspirants can apply by calling 181 or by visiting http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31, informed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on https://t.co/gFyNJAUyqh from August 31. — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) August 30, 2020

Earlier, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel announced a similar facility for students from his state who are appearing in these exams. Bhagel said that he has instructed district collectors to arrange for free transport for aspirants appearing for NEET-JEE exams to reach examination centres. This came a day after Odisha became the first state to announce free transportation and accommodation of JEE and NEET aspirants.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on August 28 assured that students and parents won't face any difficulty in commuting because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and local police have been alerted to look into it. Tripathy further added that students can apply for free transportation service by contacting nodal ITI principals of their area by August 31.

Protest over exams

This comes as students and parents from all over India are urging the central government to postpone the JEE (Main) and NEET exams scheduled for September 1-6 and September 13 respectively. The students and parents are citing the COVID-19 restrictions and other hurdles inflicted due to the pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has, however, refused to postpone the exams saying the majority of students want them to happen. Pokhriyal said earlier that more than 70 percent of candidates appearing for these exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

