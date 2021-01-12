ICAI 2021: Exam Centre Changed In UP's Allahabad For Jan-Feb CA Exams; See Details

The ICAI 2021 officials have recently changed the exam centre at UP's Allahabad city. Students who were earlier notified to appear at Bishop Johnson School and College would now have to appear at the Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College. Read on for more info about ICAI 2021 exam.

ICAI exam centre changed for CA exams to be conducted in Jan-Feb 2021

Image credits: ICAI website

According to ICAI's official notice, “Candidates are advised to take a note of the above-mentioned change in venue and appear in their examination/s, at the new venue(s) as mentioned above. Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for January / February Examination, 2021 will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged.” The ICAI CA exams are scheduled from January 21 to February 7 where the exams would be conducted following all the COVID guidelines. ICAI CA 2021 exams would be conducted for 3 hours, while Paper 3 and 4 of the foundation would be for 2 hours. The elective exam that is Paper 6 would be for 4 hours from this year.

CA exam news

In the latest ICAI news, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the admit cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New Examination. The CA foundation 2021 admit card and all the other admit cards that are released have all the important details about the candidate and the examination like photographs and signatures of the candidates. The ICAI CA Jan admit card 2021 will also have details like the name and roll number of the candidate, name of the examination centre, session, and the instructions to be followed by the candidate.

This year more than 4.7 lakh students are appearing for the CA exams which include the foundation, intermediate and final stages of CA. This year ICAI had relaxed the requirements for its foundation course where even the Class 10 students are also eligible to apply for CA foundation course. Earlier the exam was only eligible by candidates who had cleared Class 12.

Important Announcement - Schedule OF ICAI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Examinations – JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2021

For more details please visithttps://t.co/JTztCYX14c pic.twitter.com/8qmF5Kw0mA — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) December 11, 2020

