ICAI CA 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org, Here Is How To Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has released the ICAI CA 2021 admit card. The CA Jan admit card 2021 was released on the official website of the examination at icaiexam.icai.org. All the candidates who had registered themselves for the ICAI CA 2021 entrance examinations can now go to the above-mentioned website and download the ICAI admit card on their devices. For all the people who are confused about the CA Jan admit card 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

ICAI CA 2021 admit card

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the admit cards for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New Examination. The CA foundation 2021 admit card and all the other admit cards that are released have all the important details about the candidate and the examination like photographs and signatures of the candidates. The ICAI CA Jan admit card 2021 will also have details like the name and roll number of the candidate, name of the examination centre, session, and the instructions to be followed by the candidate. According to the official schedule of the ICAI CA examinations, they are scheduled to be held from January 21 to February 7, 2021.

Important Announcement - Schedule OF ICAI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Examinations – JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2021

ICAI has also released an official notice about the CA final 2021 admit card and all the other examinations. The notice mentions that "no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.” Here is a look at how to download the CA foundation 2021 admit card, CA final 2021 admit card and admit cards for other examinations that are made available on the website.

How to download ICAI CA Jan admit card 2021

Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, at icaiexam.icai.org.

On the homepage, login using the Login ID (Registration number) and password.

You will be logged in and redirected to a new page. Click on the link in front of Admit Card.

Your ICAI CA 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of ICAI admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the ICAI CA 2021 to know about all the latest updates regarding the examination and ICAI admit card.

