ICAI CA Final Result 2020 Declared At Icai.org, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the final results of CA exams 2020 for old and new courses on its official website- icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

ICAI has also uploaded the merit list containing the names, roll number, marks and ranks of candidates ranked under AIR-50. The merit list can also be downloaded from the official website.

Here's a direct link to check ICAI CA Final Results 2020 -- https://icai.nic.in/caresult/

How to check ICAI CA Results online:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Final Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

How to get ICAI CA Results on SMS:

For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course)

Type--- CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

Type--- CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575

Image credits: PTI/Representative