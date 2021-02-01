ICAI CA Final Result 2020 Declared At Icai.org, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the final results of CA exams 2020 for old and new courses on its official website- icai.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
ICAI has also uploaded the merit list containing the names, roll number, marks and ranks of candidates ranked under AIR-50. The merit list can also be downloaded from the official website.
Here's a direct link to check ICAI CA Final Results 2020 -- https://icai.nic.in/caresult/
For Final Examination result the following:-
Type--- CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128
Type--- CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575
