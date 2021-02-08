ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results For November Exams Likely Today At Icai.nic.in

ICAI CA November Result 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA November results for the intermediate exam (old and new course) and foundation exam today evening or tomorrow morning. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can check their ICAI CA results online. After it is declared, the results will be available at-icai.nic.in, icaiexams.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

ICAI on Saturday had announced that the CA November results for inter and foundation courses will be declared on February 8 (evening) or February 9 (morning). The information was also tweeted by the official handle of ICAI. Candidates can expect their results anytime soon.

How to Check ICAI CA November Results online:

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Click on the relevant link for CA Final Results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin.

Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

ICAI CA November Results on Mail

To get the CA results as soon as it is declared, candidates can also register for 'Alert on email service'. Candidates will have to register their requests for getting their ICAI results on their registered email address from February 6th onwards. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination, desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 6th February 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the official notice reads.

ICAI CA November Exam 2020:

ICAI CA intermediate (New and Old course) and Foundation course exams were conducted from November 21 to December 14, 2020. The exams were postponed for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry centres due to the Nivar cyclone. The rescheduled examinations for inter and IPC courses were held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination was held on December 11, 2020.

