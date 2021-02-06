ICAI CA Result Date 2020: CA November Results For Inter, Foundation Courses Next Week

ICAI CA Result 2020 Date: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Saturday announced the result date for the intermediate exam (old and new course) and foundation exam. ICAI CA intermediate and foundation exam results 2020 will be declared on February 8 (evening) or February 9 (morning). Candidates will be able to check their ICAI results 2020 on the official websites- icai.nic.in, icaiexams.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

ICAI also tweeted about the CA November result 2020 dates on its official Twitter handle. "Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning)," the tweet reads.

ICAI CA Results 2020 on e- mail

Candidates can also register their requests for getting their ICAI results on their registered email address from February 6th onwards. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination, desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 6th February 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," the official notice reads.

ICAI CA November Exam 2020:

ICAI had conducted the examinations for CA intermediate (New and Old course) and Foundation courses from November 21 to December 14. The exams were rescheduled for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry centres due to Nivar cyclone. The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC Examinations were held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination was held on December 11, 2020.

Earlier on February 1, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) declared the final results of CA exams 2020 for old and new courses on its official website- icai.org. ICAI has also uploaded the merit list containing the names, roll number, marks and ranks of candidates ranked under AIR-50. The same can be viewed on the official website of ICAI.

(Photo credits: PTI)