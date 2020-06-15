ICAI Exam 2020: Students Offered 'opt-out' Option For July 29 Examination; Read Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), recently made an interesting decision by announcing that July 2020 CA Exams will have an 'opt-out option'. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India received mixed opinions from their students. Some students wanted the exams to be held as per schedule. Others wanted the exams to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which is why the ICAI is now offering an opt-out option to all students.

ICAI Exams 2020 to have an opt-out option for all students

Also Read | VCs Of Bengal Universities Submit Resolution On Final Semester Exams, Mamata To Take Final Call

In a public statement, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's spokesperson stated that they are committed to conduction the July 29, 2020 examinations even if only one student shows up. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are anxious and worried about their health. Which is why students (why have submitted online applications for May 2020 Examination cycle) will be given an 'opt-out option'.

Also Read | Police Registers FIR Against College In Pune For Conducting Exams Amid COVID-19

With this 'opt-out option', students will be able to carry forward their exam candidature to the upcoming November 2020 examination cycle. Thanks to this opt-out option, all students will be able to carry forward their examination fees and exemptions that they had registered for the July 29, 2020 exams. For all those who choose to opt-out, their July exams will be considered as cancelled / not counted.

However, students who opt-out will have to apply afresh for November 2020 Examination cycle. But their fee will be carry forwarded. Students will only have to pay a differential fee if any. This differential fee will only be applied if there are extra charges for the November 2020 Examination cycle. For students who decide to not opt-out, they will be informed of future plans in the first week of July 2020. The July exams might still be cancelled altogether if the lockdown does not end.

Also Read | Haryana: Final Semester Students Of Higher And Technical Education Courses To Take Exams In July

To opt-out of the examination, students must first submit a declaration online at https://icaiexam.icai.org. This process will go on from June 17, 2020, to June 20, 2020. Once this declaration is submitted, the candidate's Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be able to appear for the November 2020 Examination cycle. However, keep in mind that the 'opt-out option' is final and cannot be reversed.

Also Read | ICSI Exam Postponement: Read About New Dates For CA And CS Postponed Exams

Image: Shutterstock