ICSI Exam Postponement: Read About New Dates For CA And CS Postponed Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released a notification stating the postponement of the CA and CS examination. The move comes on the impending coronavirus situation in India. With over 3 lakh and counting cases, the nationwide examinations stand postponed to a later date. The committee took to Twitter to share a detailed notification.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India's Tweet, as shared recently

Revised Time Table for #CSExams (June – 2020 Session) to be held from 18th August, 2020 pic.twitter.com/v4kALsp9FC — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 13, 2020

ICSI Exam postponement updates

ICSI Exam postponement news mentions newer dates, schedules and timeline. The officials released on Twitter that the exams will be scheduled in August 2020. The earlier examination dates for the ICSI Exams were scheduled for June 2020. However, with the current situation, it cannot be held as planned. The committee released the new dates for CA and CS postponement on June 13, 2020.

Reports suggest that the decision was made to clarify students of any uncertainties. The exams will be conducted for a later date as against the speculations that the exams will be cancelled. The authorities mentioned clear dates and modules in the notification. The revised dates of the exams will be conducted in the original model, that is the online mode. There is no revision on the syllabus and no changes mentioned so far in the change of questions or concepts, the candidates will have to follow the same syllabus and writing scheme.

Here is what ICSI Exam postponement notification read

The exams are computer-based and foundation programme oriented which will be scheduled for a revised timing and dates. The first set of examinations will be on Thursday that is on August 27, 2020- Business Environment and Law and Business Management Ethics and Entrepreneurship will be taking place. The second set of examinations will be on Friday that is August 28, 2020, and the papers are Business Economics and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing. All of the above papers will be held in four parts, breaks will be given once, for one subject.

Note detailed timings of the exams

Image Credits: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India Twitter