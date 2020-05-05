ICAI Exams Postponed For The Second Time; Know The Revised Scheme & Important Dates

The Coronavirus Lockdown has led everyone to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the disease. This implied that all educational institutions would also remain closed and exams were to be postponed. Considering the lockdown situation in the country, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May exams 2020 to July- August 2020. The ICAI May 2020 exams have been postponed for the second time.

What is ICAI?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India is the national professional accounting body of India that was established on July 1st 1949. It is a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. The Institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. It is the second-largest professional body of Chartered Accountants worldwide. ICAI has a strong tradition of service to the economy of India in the public interest.

Read | Will ICAI Postpone CA Exams? Here Is All You Need To Know

ICAI exam postponed for the second time

Before postponing the exam to July-August 2020, the exams were to be held from June 19th to July 4th 2020. The news was confirmed on the official website of the ICAI. On the exam postponement notification, it read that the CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final exams 2020 have been rescheduled to July and August this year in 2020. The ICAI exams will start from July 29th and will continue till August 16th 2020.

Read | NEET 2020 Latest Update: Exam Date, Admit Card And Other Information

Foundation course examination - Under the revised scheme

7th August

9th August

11th August

14th August

INTERMEDIATE (IPC) COURSE EXAMINATION - UNDER OLD SCHEME

Group-I:

July 30

August 2

August 4

August 6

Group-II:

August 8

August 10

August 13

INTERMEDIATE COURSE EXAMINATION - UNDER NEW SCHEME

GROUP-I:

July 30

August 2

August 4

August 6

GROUP-II:

August 8

August 10

August 13

August 16

FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION - UNDER OLD SCHEME

GROUP-I:

July 29

July 31

August 3

August 5

GROUP-II:

August 7

August 9

August 11

August 14

FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION - UNDER NEW SCHEME

Group-I:

July 29

July 31

August 3

August 5

Group-II:

August 7

August 9

August 11

August 14

Read | Gujarat: Rajkot School Flouts Lockdown, Allows 100 Students To Collect Exam Results

The news about the exams getting postponed has been announced on the official website of the ICAI, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The news was also announced on the official social media handles as well where they posted the revised exam scheme for the CA exams. Check out the notice and revised scheme from the official Twitter handle below.

Important Announcement for May 2020 CA Examinations

For more details please visithttps://t.co/g4rFaMian1@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/BkL9ztiq1L — The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (@theicai) May 2, 2020

Read | UPSC Prelims Exam 2020 Deferred Amid COVID-19, Commission To Review Situation On May 20

Image Credits: Canva