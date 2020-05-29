ICAI CA Exam Centre Change For July 2020 To Begin From June 7, 2020

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has recently announced that they are reopening the online window for ICAI CA exam centre change to all the candidates. The ICAI announcement is for all the candidates who want to change their examination centres for the upcoming ICAI exam in July 2020. However, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India confirmed that the reopened window will only be for ICAI CA exam centre change.

According to the latest ICAI announcement, the correction window for ICAI CA exam centre change will be open from 11 am on June 7, 2020, to 11:59 pm on June 9, 2020. The ICAI notification said that the decision has been taken in the view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ICAI CA exam centre change is for those students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 examinations. The ICAI exam is scheduled to begin from July 29, 2020.

Important dates for ICAI CA exam centre change window reopening

Opening of ICAI CA exam centre change window – Sunday, June 7, 2020, 11 AM onwards

Closing of ICAI CA exam centre change window – Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 11.59 PM.

Previously, the ICAI exam date had been changed twice because of the Coronavirus lockdown all over India. Initially, the exams were scheduled to take place on May 2, 2020, to May 18, 2020. The authorities had postponed the scheduled exams to June 19 to July 4, 2020. According to the latest ICAI announcement about the exams, The ICAI exam will be held from July 29 to August 16, 2020.

According to the ICAI announcement, no changes will be accepted in the group or medium selected. The notification read as, “There will be no change accepted in the already applied group / medium, either in exam form or thru previous correction window/s, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020 The on-line window for seeking the change of Centre will be made available at https://icaiexam.icai.org”

See the official ICAI announcement here

The notification also advised students to take a note about ICAI CA exam centre change and take advantage of the reopening of this window. It is also advised that the candidates should keep checking the official website regularly for any latest updates or announcements. The candidates can check the notification by ICAI login on the official website