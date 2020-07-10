ICSE Results 2020 Date And Time: How To See ICSE Results Online?

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination is all set to declare the results of the 12th standard and 10th standard. The ICSE results time is by 3 pm. The result declaration is awaited by lakhs of students across the country. Generally, the results are announced in the month of May or early June. However, this year, the results were pushed due to the coronavirus situation. Students waiting for the ICSE results are urged to keep an eye on the website.

Also Read | CISCE 2020 Releases New Marking Scheme For ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Board Cancelled Papers

ICSE Results delayed

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the examination at 10th and 12th standard examinations was postponed, however, major metropolitan cities continue to grapple with the COVID-19 and a maximum number of students according to the CISCE belong to the city and metro regions. Conducting exams during such tough times and high health risks would be risky as per many parents who wrote letters to the education ministry and the HRD ministry. In the wake of the pandemic, the examinations were cancelled for ICSE. Students were given marks on an average formula which included assessment of previous performances and internal exams.

ICSE Results online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for ICSE 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link www.cisce.org or the second link www.results.cisce.org. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here is how to see ICSE results online?

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar. Click enter, you will be redirected to the council website (CISCE website). You will see ICSE/ISC 2020 results, click on it. There will be an option to select between the two curriculum formats. Enter the roll number or the Unique ID followed by the Index No and lastly the CAPTCHA. Click enter. Check for the name and results. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th & 12th Results Today At 3 Pm

ICSE Results checking through phone

All the registered students of the ICSE can get the results through the message service. Here are steps for the same- Open text message service on the phone. Type the registration number on the message in the format- ICSE XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket). For ISC Type- ISC XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket). Now use number 09248082883 and send the typed text.

Also Read | ICSE 10th Result And ISC 12 Result To Be Released On Friday July 10

Also Read | CICSE Announces Up To 25 Percent Reduction In Syllabus For 2021 Board Exams