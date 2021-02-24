ICSI CS Result 2021 For Professional And Executive Programme To Be Declared On Feb 25

The Institute of Company Secretary of India, ICSI is all set to announce the ICSI CS result 2021 on February 25 on its official website. The results that will be announced are of CS professional result and CS executive result. The long wait of candidates is finally over as they can check their ICSI CS result 2021 from February 25. The ICSI result 2021 will be made available on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. Those candidates who had appeared in the December examination will be able to check their results from tomorrow. For all the people who are wondering about the ICSI CS result 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Institute of Company Secretary of India, ICSI announced the CS professional result and CS executive result dates in an official notice. The notice mentioned that the results will be out on February 15, 2021. The CS professional result (old and new syllabus) will be announced at 11 AM and the CS executive result (old and new syllabus) will be announced at 2 PM. The official website mentioned that the results and individual candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks will be made available on the website. The official notice regarding the ICSI CS result 2021 read as, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued”.

See the official notice about the CS result 2021 dates, HERE

All the candidates will also be getting their result-cum marks statement for the professional programme examination on their registered email address after the results are declared. If a candidate does not receive the physical copy of the result cum marks statement within 30 days of the declaration of the results, the candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu. Here is a look at how to do the ICSI CS result 2021 download from the official website once declared.

How to download the ICSI result 2021?