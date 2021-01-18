ICSI CSEET 2021 Results Announced Now; See How To Check ICSI CSEET results?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for the CSEET exam today. CSEET refers to the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. Candidates who had appeared for the CSEET 2021 exams conducted on January 9 and 10 this year can now check their results on the official website.

The CSEET exam was held for 200 marks with 140 questions. The results are already out and the marks statement would be uploaded soon on the website. Candidates won't be getting any offline results or marksheet for the same. Read on to find out about how the candidates can check their ICSI CSEET 2020 exam results from the official website at icsi.edu. Read on to know more about ICSI CSEET results.

How to check CSEET results? See direct link

After entering the candidate's CSEET registration ID and Date of birth, a candidate can check their results which is available on the ICSI website in the form of E-mark sheet. Candidates are advised to use the Google Chrome browser to download their results for a hassle-free experience as mentioned on the homepage of the ICSI website.

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the ICSI homepage, click on the link stating “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

You will be directed to a new page then.

Add the CSEET exam credentials like the registration ID and the candidate's date of birth to login to ICSI website.

The CSEET results of 2021 will then appear on the screen

Candidates can download the CSEET 2021 results which are available as E-mark sheet and use it for future use.

Earlier the CSEET November 2020 exam saw a total of 78.98% qualified candidates. Candidates need 50% marks in average and 40% in individual subjects to be declared qualified in ICSI CSEET 2021 exam. ICSI has declared the ICSI foundation result, e-mark sheet, and the provisional list today as well. In the ICSI foundation result, candidates including Balaji B G has topped the exam. While the 2nd rank has been scored by Priya Jain and Aparna Mukesh Agarwal. Nikita Jian and Chiraag Agarwal have both secured the 3rd rank.

