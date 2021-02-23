Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 Notification Released For 2380 Posts, See Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Police has released an official notification for the Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021. The notification is to fill the vacancies of Fireman posts. Interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable at csbc.bih.nic.in and check the detailed notification. For all the people who are wondering about the Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021

In the Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021, a total of 2380 posts are on offer. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same from February 24, 2021, i.e. tomorrow. The last date to fill the online applications for the Bihar Police Fireman vacancy 2021 is February 25, 2021. The candidates are advised to fill out their online applications as soon as possible as the application window is of just one day. Here is a look at the details for the Bihar Police Fireman vacancy 2021.

Bihar Police Fireman vacancy

The selection process will consist of two stages. The first stage will be of written examination. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination will be then called for the physical eligibility test. The written examination will be 100 marks with each objective question carrying 1 mark. The Bihar Police Fireman syllabus for the writing exam will be similar to that of class 10. For the details about the Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully. A candidate will be deemed disqualified for the physical eligibility test if the score in the written examination is less than 30%.

For the official Bihar Police Fireman notification, click HERE

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the physical eligibility test and not the written examination. The written examination will only acct as a qualifying exam for the PET. The Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021 notification also consists of details about the various parameters for the PET. To apply in the Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021, a candidate should be an Indian citizen. The minimum age limit in the recruitment drive is 18 years of age while the maximum age limit for the unreserved category is 25 years. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable at csbc.bih.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Bihar Police Fireman recruitment 2021.

