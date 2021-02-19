ICSI CS Result 2021: Professional, Executive December Results To Be Declared On Feb 25

Institute of Company Secretariat (ICSI) has announced the date to declare CS professional and executive programs results 2020. In an official notice, ICSI has stated that the CS professional programme (old and new Syllabus) and executive programme (old and new syllabus) on February 25. Candidates who have appeared in these exams will be able to check their CS results online through the official website- icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS professional programme results for both old and new syllabus students will be declared at 11 am on February 25 while the CS executive programme results will be declared at 2 pm on that day. The e-results cum mark statement will be uploaded on the official website immediately after the result is announced. Students will have to take a print out of the same. ICSI will not issue any physical copy/ hard copy of the results.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syilabus) cxamination will be uploadcd on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for d.ownloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued, the official notice reads.

Candidates will also get their results on their registered email address immediately after the result is declared. However, if a candidate does not receive the result-cum-mark sheet within 30 days of declaration of the result, he/ she may contact the institute at exams@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars. Click here to access the official notice.

How to check ICSI CS Results 2020 (after it is declared)

Visit the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Go to the 'Latest@ICSI' tab

Under the 'What's new' section, you will find a link to check CS results 2020

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your ICSI CS Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)