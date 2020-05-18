IGNOU Admit Card 2020: Check How To Download Admit Card For IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) June 2020 Term End examinations which were slated to be conducted in June are now postponed till July as per UGC guidelines. The exact time table isn't out yet, as the IGNOU has announced that it will release the exam time table only 15 days before the exam is conducted. UGC had earlier asked all the universities to conduct their exams in July either in online or offline mode, so following the UGC guidelines, IGNOU also has postponed its Term-end exams to July 2020.

IGNOU conducts exams for various diploma, degree, certificate, and doctoral courses in various fields along with management, education and nursing courses as well. IGNOU has extended the date of registration for the Term End examinations till May 31, 2020. Check the official statement by IGNOU released on May 5, 2020.

ALSO READ| Bangalore University Latest Updates: VTU Students Demand Exam Cancellation Barring Finals

Image courtesy: IGNOU website

IGNOU TEE 2020: Register for term end exam

Visit the official IGNOU website by copy-pasting this link in your browser - www.ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Register Online’ and click on Term End Exam

Read the guidelines regarding the TEE exam and click on ‘Fill Online Exam Form’

Fill out the complete online examination form

Pay the registration fees via online mode

Click on submit

Take a printout or take a PrintScreen of your form and save it for future reference

ALSO READ| CBSE 10th &12th Board Exam Dates OUT; Re-scheduled Between July 1 And July 15 Amid Covid

Image courtesy: IGNOU website

Steps for IGNOU admit card download & IGNOU hall ticket

Note - This IGNOU exam admit card is only for those candidates who have registered and paid for their JUNE TEE 2020 exam. The admit card won't be visible if your exam form registration is rejected for some reason.

The admit cards are not released yet as the official time table for the Term-end exams in July will be released only 15 days before the exam.

To download the Term-end exam admit card, open TEE exam link from IGNOU official website.

Enter enrollment number, name and date of birth and click Submit.

Select your program for which you have registered, choose your program from the drop-down list.

Click on submit button and download the admit card.

Your selected courses would be mentioned on the hall ticket. Double-check the admit card for any discrepancies. In case of any wrong information that might be printed on your hall ticket, contact your allotted test centre for any corrections before your exam.

ALSO READ| Mumbai University Latest Updates: Panel Meeting Decides Dates Of Final Year Exams

ALSO READ| IGNOU Assignment Submission Date For June 2020 Extended

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock