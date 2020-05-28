KSET Admit Card 2020: Last Date To Download The Admit Card For The Test

Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center (KSET) is an exam conducted by the University of Mysore. The exam is conducted to shortlist aspirants for the post of lectureship/Assistant Professor in Karnataka. There is no upper age limit to meet the eligibility criteria for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test. KSET Admit Card released on May 22, 2020. The admit card was released by the University of Mysore on its official website which is mysore.ac.in. The exam will be held on June 21, 2020, and the last date of downloading KSET Admit Card is May 28, 2020. Here are some more details about the KSET admit card and exam.

KSET admit card download 2020

A stepwise procedure on how to download the KSET admit card 2020 is stated below. The following candidates are required to follow the below-provided instructions to download their KSET admit card. Since today is the last day and to avoid any last-minute accessing problems on the official website, it is important to follow these steps.

Go on your web browser and copy-paste the registration link - http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/app/ Enter the login credentials of the candidate like mobile number and date of birth After logging in, download the KSET admit card 2020

Details provided in KSET Admit Card 2020

After downloading the KSET admit card 2020, the candidate must check whether the following details mentioned in their Admit Card are correct. These details include the name of the candidate, KSET exam date, latest photograph, gender, roll number, exam time, essential instructions for the exam and signature of the candidate. If there is an error in the candidate’s KSET admit card then she/he should report to the board for another KSET admit card. They can report via email along with the user id and other details of their KSET 2020 application form.

Documents needed with KSET Admit Card 2020

Candidates will be not be allowed to appear for the KSET Exam if they do not have their KSET Hall Ticket 2020 and valid id proof. For a valid id proof, any one of these documents are needed: PAN Card, College ID, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License. Candidates will have to hand over their id proof to the invigilator during the exam.

