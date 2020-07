IELTS Exam Dates In Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune For August & September 2020 Exam

IELTS refers to The International English Language Testing System. It is the world's popular English language proficiency test that is available for candidates opting to undergo higher education and to help in the global migration purposes. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. Take a look at the IELTS dates according to the British Council for August and September in various cities of India. Here the dates for Academic test and General Training tests are provided for cities like Pune, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Trivandrum and Hyderabad to name a few. The tests are conducted at over 60 cities in India.

There are two IELTS tests available including IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. IELTS Academic test is for those candidates who are opting for a proficiency test suitable for an academic environment. On the other hand, the IELTS General Training test is for English language proficiency in a practical, everyday context.

In order to create flexibility and convenience, tests are mostly held on Saturdays and Thursdays.

IELTS dates for August- September in Gurgaon 2020

Academic - 08 Aug 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 08 Aug 2020

General Training - 22 Aug 2020

General Training- 12 Sep 2020

IELTS dates for August- September in Bangalore 2020

Academic - 08 Aug 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 05 Sep 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

Academic - 17 Sep 2020

General Training - 08 Aug 2020

General Training - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 17 Sep 2020

IELTS dates for August- September in Ahmedabad- West 2020

Academic - 08 Aug 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 05 Sep 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

Academic - 17 Sep 2020

General Training - 08 Aug 2020

General Training - 22 Aug 2020

General Training - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 17 Sep 2020

IELTS dates for August- September in Hyderabad 2020

Academic - 08 Aug 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 05 Sep 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

Academic - 17 Sep 2020

General Training - 08 Aug 2020

General Training - 22 Aug 2020

General Training - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 17 Sep 2020

IELTS dates for August- September in Trivandrum 2020

Academic - 08 Aug 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

Academic - 17 Sep 2020

General Training - 08 Aug 2020

General Training - 22 Aug 2020

General Training - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 17 Sep 2020

IELTS dates for August- September in Pune 2020

Academic - 20 Aug 2020

Academic - 22 Aug 2020

Academic - 29 Aug 2020

Academic - 12 Sep 2020

Academic - 17 Sep 2020

General Training - 22 Aug 2020

General Training - 12 Sep 2020

General Training - 17 Sep 2020

