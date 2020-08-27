IGNOU Admission 2020: IGNOU Launches BSc In Biochemistry, Apply By August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has now launched the course of BSc Biochemistry in its list of courses. Candidates interested to pursue this honours course in Biochemistry can apply for the same by August 31st. The official website to apply for the course along with these rest of courses is August 31st. Students should keep in mind that these courses offered by IGNOU are conducted in an online mode and is referred to as a distance learning mode.

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020: Deadline For Admission, Re-registration Extended Till August 16

IGNOU BSc in Biochemistry

IGNOU has already started the BSc (Hons) course in Biochemistry from July in a distance learning mode. However new students can also register themselves and apply for the course by August month-end. Candidates who have passed the Class 12 exams with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) subjects can apply at the official website of IGNOU. The website can be referred to here.

Candidates can even apply for lateral entry into the course and choose their medium of instruction in either English or Hindi language. Students can complete the degree in a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 6 years. The IGNOU BSc biochemistry course is offered at both January and July sessions of the year. BSc in Biochemistry course can be registered for Rs 43,500 where Rs 14,500 needs to be paid per year. The registration fees of the course are, however, Rs 200.

IGNOU stated that the Bachelor of Science Honours programme will provide in-depth knowledge about the subject and the give the learners an opportunity to go beyond the Biochemistry discipline in future. The course is introduced along with some interdisciplinary and skill-enhancing courses as well.

Image courtesy: IGNOU website

ALSO READ| IGNOU Assignment Submission Link Is Now Active; Know How To Submit IGNOU Assignment

ALSO READ| IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till August 31 Now, Students Awaiting Results Can Apply

IGNOU Admission 2020 news

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission and re-registration for July 2020 session up to August 31 now. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU, 'ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in', to register themselves. Students who are in their final year of exams can also apply for admissions in the IGNOU courses.

There are different IGNOU courses that candidates can opt for the July 2020 session. Students can apply till the end of August for the same. IGNOU registration for the postgraduate and undergraduate degree, postgraduate certificate, postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma, and application programmes are available to apply till August 31, 2020.

ALSO READ| IGNOU Exam 2020: Students Will Have To Appear For The Exam, Says Varsity Notification

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock