IGNOU Admission 2020 Extended Till August 31 Now, Students Awaiting Results Can Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission and re-registration for July 2020 session up to August 31 now. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU, 'ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in', to register themselves. Students who are in their final year of exams can also apply for admissions in the IGNOU courses.

There are different IGNOU courses that candidates can opt for the July 2020 session. Students can apply till the end of August for the same. IGNOU registration for the postgraduate and undergraduate degree, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma, and application programmes are available to apply till August 31, 2020.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Admission 2020

Visit the official site at ignou.ac.in.

For new applicants, check the 'Programmes available' tab on the homepage of the IGNOU site.

Select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. Download the Common Prospectus and read carefully the rules mentioned in the common prospectus.

Click on "NEW REGISTRATION" that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

After filling the mandatory information, click the "SUBMIT" button.

Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Remember your Username and Password for future uses.

OR

If you are an existing user click the "LOGIN" button directly.

Fill the form and upload the scanned copy of your documents and then pay the fee via net banking.

Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button after which you will get the Form preview option.

Save/Print your form for future reference.

Direct links for IGNOU admission 2020

Direct link to register for IGNOU 2020 July session - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

IGNOU admission application fees

IGNOU offers a variety of courses through various programmes.

Students need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per application form.

Reserved category candidates are exempted to pay fees for one subject. If they wish to apply for a second course, then they would have to p[ay for the application fees.

Furthermore, for IGNOU admission queries, the varsity has provided the contacts of the student service centre. So, people can write to ssc@ignou.ac.in and student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in.

