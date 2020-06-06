IGNOU Assignment Submission Link Is Now Active; Know How To Submit IGNOU Assignment

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, colloquially known as IGNOU, recently activated its online assignment submission link. Until this time, the candidates always submitted the hard copy of their assignments to their respective designated academic centres. The last date to submit the assignments for the students who are enrolled in the distance learning courses of IGNOU is scheduled for June 15. Read on to know more about the steps to submit the assignments online on IGNOU's official website.

IGNOU assignment submission link

Ensure details like Title of the project report/dissertation/internship/fieldwork, Programme Code, Enrolment Number, Regional Centre Code, Course Code(s)/of attached project, Mobile number and e-mail ID etc are properly entered. These details need to be handy before you submit the assignment.

Note - Candidates need their prescribed proforma to be digitally approved by the guide/supervisor through e-mail before submission.

For Synopsis approval -

Visit http://www.ignou.ac.in

Select Regional Network

Select Regional Centre’s or concerned School

Image courtesy: IGNOU website

IGNOU application submission: How to apply

Visit ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘online project upload’ link under ‘alert’

Click on ‘click here to upload project’

Read instructions and click checkbox accordingly

Upload documents

Submit

Note - Documents refer to signed Proposal Proforma, Synopsis and Bio-data of the project guide, signed originality certificate. Candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before submitting as the project report would be returned if not found in order.

IGNOU TEE Exam updates

The extension of submission of assignments by IGNOU comes after the university’s decision to postpone the IGNOU TEE June 2020 examinations. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 examinations were expected to begin from June 1, 2020, but it was again delayed. IGNOU has also cleared that the announcement of IGNOU TEE exam time table will be done 15 days prior to the set exam date.

They have also advised students to be prepared and appear for the exams at a short period of time. In the same notification about IGNOU TEE exam, the last date of submission of IGNOU TEE form for was extended. Students were then allowed to submit their IGNOU TEE exam form until May 31, 2020, without any late fees.

Promo Image courtesy: Scott Graham on Unsplash