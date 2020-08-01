IGNOU Admission 2020: Deadline For Admission, Re-registration Extended Till August 16

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on July 31 extended the last date of admission and re-registration for July 2020 session up to August 16. Earlier, the deadline to apply for admissions and re-registration for the 2020 session was July 31, but the last date has now been extended by the open varsity. Candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU 'ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in' to register themselves.

Instruction to Fill Application Form Online

1. If you are a first-time applicant you are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

2. You are also requested to download the Common Prospectus and read carefully the Rules of the University (Section 06) as mentioned in the common prospectus. You may also read sections 1, 7, 8, 9, 12 and 13.

3. Click on the button NEW REGISTRATION that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

4. Remember, while choosing your UserName it must be between 8 to 16 characters.

5. While choosing your password it must be alphanumeric and between 8 to 16 characters long.

6. After filling the mandatory information click the 'SUBMIT' button.

7. Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

8. Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login.

9. If you have already registered i.e you are an existing user click the 'LOGIN' button.

10. Fill the form and upload the scanned copy of your documents and then pay the fee via net banking.

11. It is suggested to scan documents from your originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click the next button you will get the Form preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference.

Fee exemption

"In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected," IGNOU said on its website. IGNOU offers a variety of courses through various programmes.

