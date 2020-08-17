NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in September. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career, ruling that the examinations will not be postponed.

The plea sought the postponement of the September NEET and JEE Main exams and urged to conduct it at a later date when the COVID pandemic issues subside in the country. Another plea had sought the NTA authorities to increase the number of examination centres in the country as well, to fulfil with the social distancing guidelines.

However, Gujarat Parents Association had submitted a plea to the Supreme Court demanding that the National Testing Agency or the NTA must hold the India-level Joint Entrance Examination or JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET as per the decided schedule. They cited that further postponement could lead to an ‘academic loss’ for the students.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of NTA, said that all of the safety precautions will be taken while holding the examination as petitioner called to postpone it till the situation of the pandemic gets better. Dates for downloading Admit cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination have not been announced yet. It was to be released 15 days before the conduct of respective examinations on the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in), NEET (ntaneet.nic.in), and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Steps to download JEE Main 2020 admit card

Visit official JEE main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on “Admit Card”.

Select either “Through Application number and password” or “Through Application number and date of birth".

Enter the required details.

JEE Main admit card will be displayed. Take a print out of the admit card.

