KVS Admission List 2020 For Class 1 Released At ‘kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in’

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or the KVS has released the official merit list of KVS class 1 admissions. The parents of pupils who have applied for the enrolment and admissions can check the first merit list which came out today that is Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Parents must visit the official website to find out if the child has made into the first round of admissions through the official website. Here is a link for the same- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Also Read | KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission To Begin From July 20

KVS admission list out now

According to reports, the admission merit list will follow a lottery type of selection. This was drawn out on August 11 by the administration committee. There will be several rounds of the admission. In order to prevent any exposure of the parents or the student to the ongoing coronavirus threat, the maximum process of the admissions has been shifted online. Parents will have to keep checking the website for any further updates.

Also Read | KVS Admission 2020: KVS Class 1 Merit List To Be Announced Soon For 2020-21 Admissions

Here are the steps to find out the KVS merit list 2020

Copy the link kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and paste on the search bar for KVS merit list 2020. Here is a direct link to check the draw https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/login.html. Click enter, you will be redirected to the KVS admission list homepage. You will see ‘Check Application Status’ click on it for KVS online admission details. This will lead to another page where you will have to enter all required credentials for KVS admission list. Enter the unique registration ID, DOB of the pupil, parent’s mobile number and click on enter. The admission status will be clear on the KVS merit list 2020 screen Check if the child has been selected in the first KVS merit list 2020. Print the document if your child has got into the KVS online admission. You will have to confirm the admissions in the school and thus after fee payment and other processes, KVS online admission will be complete.

Also Read | KVS Merit List 2020 For Class 1 Admissions Out Now At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Parents will have to select the KVS sub-school where they wish to enrol the child in. In the KVS admission list, parents must make sure that all details of the child are correct. It is suggested that parents take a print out of the KVS admission list if the child's name is on it.

Also Read | KVS Online Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission Begins At Kvs.gov.in