IGNOU Admission Date: IGNOU Admission Last Date For 2020 Session Extended Till August 16

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the date to apply for admission and re-registration for the new session. According to a report by Times Now, the registration process for IGNOU admission last date is August 16, 2020. So, interested students can apply online through the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU admission last date August 16

There are different IGNOU courses that candidates can opt for the July 2020 session. Students can apply till the mid of August for the same. IGNOU registration for the postgraduate and undergraduate degree, Postgraduate Certificate, Postgraduate diploma, certificate, diploma, and application programmes are available to apply till August 16, 2020.

IGNOU courses

The programmes for IGNOU admission are MA English, BA Hindi, PGD in Rural Development, Appreciation Course on Environment, Awareness Programme on Value Added Products, PG Certificate in Adult Education, and Population and Sustainable Development. Additionally, IGNOU admission involves 13 online courses that that faculty will teach online. The report also stated that 24 other IGNOU courses are available on the SWAYAM portal. So, the total number of programmes is 45. They also have independent IGNOU courses for different fields and subjects such as Sustainability Sciences, Languages, Information Technology. Visual Art, Law, Sociology, and Event Management.

IGNOU registration

On the other hand, as per UGC guidelines, IGNOU would conduct admission exam in September 2020. The varsity issued a clarification notice and clarified that it would take place during that time without postponement. However, students should check notifications and download the Common Prospectus from the official website for updates and details on IGNOU admission fees, last date, and courses.

IGNOU admission fees

IGNOU admission fee is different for different courses. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the students under SC/ST category are eligible for fees exemption. Moreover, they can claim the same for only one programme. As visible on the notice on IGNOU’s official site, the information states that if an applicant submitted more than one application claiming the same, the authorities could reject all the forms. Furthermore, for IGNOU admission queries, the varsity has provided the contacts of the student service centre. So, people can write to ssc@ignou.ac.in and student registration division at csrc@ignou.ac.in.

