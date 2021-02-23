IGNOU December Result 2020 For Term-end Exams Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IGNOU December Results 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday declared the December Term End Exam Results 2020 on its official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the term-end exams can check their IGNOU TEE December Results 2020 online by visiting the official website mentioned above. Candidates can follow the following steps to check their December TEE Results. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link given below to check their scores.

Steps to check IGNOU TEE December 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Result of Term-end Examination December 2020'

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your 9 Digit( Numeric) Enrolment Number and submit

Step 5: Your IGNOU TEE December 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your results and take the printout for future use.

Direct link to check IGNOU TEE December 2020 results

The IGNOU TEE December 2020 exam was be held from February 8, 2021. The remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon, the official website reads. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled, it adds.