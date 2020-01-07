IIT JAM 2020 Admit Cards Released: Check Important Dates And Other Updates Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur released admit card for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020 for M.Sc on January 7, 2020. The admit card is released on the official website of IIT Kanpur. Candidates who applied for the IIT JAM 2020 can download the admit card from the official website – jam.iitk.ac.in.

The IIT JAM 2020 admit card can be downloaded from the IIT JAM 2020 admission portal (JOAPS) through candidates’ login. It is mandatory for the candidates appearing for JAM 2020 examination to carry their admit card and an original valid Photo ID proof to the examination hall.

The IIT JAM 2020 Admit Card will have a candidate’s name, Registration number, photograph, signature, names, and codes of the Test paper applied, along with the name and address of the allotted test centre.

IIT Kanpur also announced the date and timings of the exam. The IIT JAM 2020 will be held on February 9, 2020. The exam would be held in two sessions that are 9:30 am to 12:30 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The result of the exam will be declared on March 20, 2020.

Important events

Admit Card Download - January 07, 2020

Date of JAM 2020 Examination - February 09, 2020

Announcement of the Results of IIT JAM 2020- March 20, 2020

Submission of Application Form for Admission on the JAM 2020 Website - April 09 - 22, 2020

Last date for Receipt of Request for Change of Category in Proper Format/Rectification of Defective Documents - May 04, 2020

Declaration of First Admission List - June 01, 2020

Declaration of Second Admission List - June 16, 2020

Declaration of Third and Final Admission List - June 29, 2020

Closure of Admissions through JAM 2020 - July 03, 2020

ONLINE Registration and Application Process -September 05, 2019

Closure of ONLINE Application Process (EXTENDED DEADLINE) - October 09, 2019 (17:30 Hours)

Session Time Test Paper and Codes I 9:30 am to 12:30 noon Biotechnology (BT),

Mathematical Statistics (MS) and

Physics(PH) II 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Chemistry (CY),

Geology (GG) and

Mathematics (MA)

About the exam

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. These postgraduate programs at IITs and IISc offer high-quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to a challenging and rewarding professional life.

