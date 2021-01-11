IIT JAM 2021: Admit Card For The Joint Admission Masters Test To Be Released On Jan 11

The Indian Institute of Technology is organising a Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM 2021), for Masters 2021. The IIT JAM 2021 Admit card is set to be released on its official website today on January 11, 2021. Candidates who have applied to the admission test are advised to visit the joaps.iisc.ac.in the website, frequently to see the status of the admit card release.

Read | GATE 2021 Admit Card download link out now; Check GATE 2021 exam date & shift timings

IIT JAM 2021 Admit card download

How to download the admit card once it is released?

Candidate must visit the official website, joaps.iisc.ac.in

On the website, they will be able to find an activated link that reads, JAM 2021 Admit Cards.

Once you click on this activated link, you will be able redirected to a page asking to key in your login id details to view and download the IIT JAM admit card.

Once you have entered all the necessary details, click on submit and the admit card will be opened on your monitor.

It is advisable to download the admit card and also take a hard copy of it. The printed admit card will be required when candidates give the exam.

Read | JEE Advanced 2021 date out: 75% eligibility criteria scrapped, IIT-KGP to conduct exam

IIT JAM 2021 news: Learn more about the exam

According to the official website of IIT Bangalore, the JAM 2021 exam will be held on February 14 in two sessions. Session one of the exam will be held from 9:30 to 12:30 PM. Session 2 of IIT JAM 2021 will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The exact time of the examination will also be mentioned in the admit card.

The official website also states that all the candidates appearing for JAM 2021 must carry their admit card as well as original valid photo identity proof like Aadhar Card or Passport to the examination centre. Candidates must note that the JAM 2021 admit card will not be sent by email, one has to download it from the official website. Here are the details that the admit card will entail.

Read | CLAT 2021 date rescheduled: Date for the Common Law Entrance test postponed to June 13

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Photograph

Signature

Name and Code of the test papers

Name and Address of the admission centre

Read | RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam city link is activated now; See details about RRB NTPC exam dates

IIT JAM 2021 notification: Updates about the exam

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is an all-India level online entrance exam conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India, every year. The competitive exam is conducted on the behalf of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India. Candidates are informed that the biometric system of identity verification (fingerprint) will be used for JAM 2021 exam as well as admission. A report in Shiksha.com reveals that in 2019, the IIT JAM exam was conducted for six Science subjects. However, JAM 2021 will be conducted for seven subjects, which are Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). The new paper added for JAM 2021 admissions is Economics.