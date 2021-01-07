CLAT 2021 Date Rescheduled: Date For The Common Law Entrance Test Postponed To June 13

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) has been rescheduled. A new notification was released on the CLAT Consortium’s official website, which states that the exam has been postponed to June 13, 2021. The CLAT 2021 exam was originally scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021. The decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the CBSE Board Examinations which are scheduled to be held in person between May 4 and June 10, 2021. Find out, “How to apply for the CLAT 2021 exam?”

CLAT Exam date postponed

How to apply for the CLAT 2021 exam?

Candidates can head to clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in as online applications for CLAT exam have already begun.

The website reveals that the application for CLAT 2021, was started on January 1 and will be continued till March 31.

Candidates must first sign up or log in to the website to avail the admission form.

Once you have keyed in your credentials the form will be made available to fill online or download.

CLAT Syllabus

A report on Consortium of National Law Colleges official website reveals that the UG-CLAT 2021 would focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. The test is designed to be a test of aptitude and skills that are necessary for a legal education rather than prior knowledge. However, candidates must note that prior knowledge occasionally may be useful to respond to questions in the Current Affairs section.

The CLAT 2021 exam shall be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. Like any other entrance exam, there shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following 5 subjects. The entrance test will contain questions about the following subjects.

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

The Consortium informs on its official website that in the upcoming days, it plans to publish various preparatory materials for the UG-CLAT 2021, including the following, Guides to the question paper and sample questions; Model question papers; and Instructional materials and exercises for each of the subjects that the UG-CLAT 2021 comprises. Candidates who have successfully completed their application to the UG-CLAT 2021 will be able to access, a learning platform which will have much of the preparatory material and even sample questions papers for this exam. The Consortium’s report states that the candidate must develop a capacity to read and understand bodies of text, and ensure you stay abreast of news and current affairs by regularly reading quality newspapers and periodicals, and improve your speed of answering questions on quantitative techniques by practising with materials such as 10th standard mathematics textbooks.

