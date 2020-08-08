IIT JAM 2021: IIS’s Online Process To Begin Soon; Check Eligibility, Syllabus Details

The Indian Institute of Science which is based in Bangalore is soon going to conduct the IIT Joint Admission Test for the master level programs for 2021. The administration has released the IIT JAM 2021 notification for the reference of aspirants who are willing to clear IIT JAM 2021 exams. The notice is out on the official website of IISc that is jam.iisc.ac.in.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2020 Admit Cards Released: Check Important Dates And Other Updates Here

The notification revealed that the application process will start from September 10, 2020, and the last date for filling the form is October 15, 2020. Students have an odd one months’ time to finish all the formalities. As per the notification, IIT JAM 2021papers are scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021. The results for the IIT JAM 2021 will be out in March.

Also Read | MSc Entrance Exam 2020: Exam Dates, Exam Paper Details, And Syllabus

IIT JAM syllabus and pattern

IIT JAM syllabus

Biotechnology

Chemistry

Geology

Mathematics

Mathematical Statistics

Physics

While appearing for the papers, students must know that there are three types of questions in one paper of IIT JAM 2021.

Multiple choice question Multiple select questions Numerical answer type questions.

In section A of the paper there will be 30 MCQs and out of which 10 questions will have one marks and 20 questions will have two marks. Only one answer out of the four options will be correct.

In section B of the paper, there will be 10 MSQs, which will carry two marks each. In MSQ- Multiple Select Questions, there can be more than one fixed answer out of the four options. The candidate will not be given half marks for getting one out of two options or so on correct. He or she will have to get all options correct to get the marks.

In section C, there will be 20 Numerical Answer Type questions, out of which 10 questions will have one mark each and 10 of 2 marks each. There are no choices for this one. All of the section's questions not attempted means zero marks and MCQ will have negative marking followed by MSQ, NAT which will have no negative marking. The students can use the virtual calendar on the PC provided for solving questions.

Also Read | IIT-Jodhpur To Offer MBA Course From This Year

IIT JAM application fee details

For candidates under the reservation category, that is Female or ŚC or ST or PwD, will have to pay an IIT JAM application amount of INR 750 for one test paper and followed by INR 1050 for the remaining two test papers

For the rest of the applicants, the IIT JAM application is INR1500 for one paper followed by INR 2100 for the remaining two papers.

IIT JAM eligibility

The students aiming at getting into the IIT JAM 2021 must hold a Bachelor’s degree in related fields.

IIT JAM eligibility looks at an aggregate CGPA or CPI without rounding off in all subjects. Thus the passing criteria must be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for the categories that fall under General or OBC or the NCL or EWS. A relaxation of 5% that is 50% or 5.0 out of total 10 for SC or the ST, PwD category aspirants can be availed.

Also Read | IIT Delhi Admission 2020 And Everything That You Should Know About It