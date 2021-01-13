Important Days In December That Are Celebrated And Observed Nationally And Internationally

December is the last month of the year and has 31 days in it. There are many important days in December. Many of you often think about how many days in December have special significance? The special days in December are commemorated in remembrance of some renowned personality or for a special event. There are special days in December that are celebrated nationally and internationally. Read on to know about the important days in December and also how many days in December have such special references.

Also read: Important Days In December 2020: National And International Dates

Important days in December 2021

1 December- World Aids Day

This day is organized to raise awareness about HIV and end this HIV epidemic.

2 December- National Pollution Control Day

This is another of the important days in December 2021. This is celebrated to increase awareness about pollution and its ill-effects. It is observed to commemorate the lives of victims in the Bhopal Gas tragedy.

2 December- International Day for the abolition of slavery

This is organized to make individuals aware of slavery that goes against human rights.

Also read: World AIDS Day 2020: Who Started AIDS Day? What Is The Significance Of Red Ribbon?

3 December- World day of the handicapped

This day raises awareness about accepting individuals with disabilities.

4 December- Indian Navy Day

This is another important day in December 2021. This is celebrated to throw light on the achievements and role of the Indian Navy.

5 December- International Volunteer Day

This day is observed for celebrating the efforts and works of the volunteers and organizations.

5 December- World soil day

This day is celebrated for raising awareness about the importance of soil and healthy ecosystems.

Also read: GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

7 December- Armed Forces Flag Day

This is another of the important days in December that is observed to collect funds from common people and honor the martyrs at the border.

7 December- International civil aviation day

This is observed globally to raise awareness about the socio-economic development of the States and the role of ICAO in international air transport.

9 December- International Anti-corruption day

This is observed to highlight how corruption has a bad effect on health, education, democracy, justice, and development.

10 December- Human rights day

This day is observed to protect the human rights and freedom of all individuals globally.

11 December- International mountain day

This day is celebrated to educate young kids about the role of mountains in the lives of humans.

11 December- UNICEF Day

This day is observed by the United Nations.

14 December- National energy conservation day

This day raises awareness about the need for energy and the importance of energy conservation.

16 December- Vijay Diwas

This day is observed to remember the martyrs and their sacrifices and for strengthening the role of the armed forces.

18 December- Minorities rights day in India

This day is observed for preserving and promoting the rights of the minorities in India.

18 December- International Migrants day

This day is observed to raise awareness about the migrants and the refugees and also about ways to protect them.

19 December- Goa’s Liberation Day

Goa was released from the clutches of Portuguese dominion on this day. This is celebrated to commemorate the role of the Indian armed forces that helped Goa receive freedom.

Also read: World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Images To Share With Loved Ones

20 December- International human solidarity day

This is observed to show the importance of unity in diversity.

22 December- National mathematics day

This day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

23 December- Kisan Diwas

This day commemorates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

24 December- National consumer rights day

This day is observed to provide awareness about the rights and responsibilities of the consumers.

25 December- Christmas

This is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

25 December- Good governance day

This day is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This day raises awareness about the accountability of a government among the Indian citizens.

31 December- New Year’s Eve

As per the Gregorian calendar, this day is celebrated to observe the last day of the year.