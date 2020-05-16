World Telecommunication And Information Society Day Images To Share With Loved Ones

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated on the 17th of May every year across the World. The day aims to raise global awareness on the Internet, its uses, social changes caused to the Internet and other Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) that bring together societies.

The day was previously called World Telecommunication since 1969, which marked the establishment of ITU but around 2006 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference decided to celebrate both World Telecommunication Day and World Information Society Day and hence, the day has been celebrated as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The day also marks the very first signing of the International Telegraph Convention. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day aims towards taking steps that help the easy flow of information and communication with people across the world, including remote and rural areas.

The day also aims to help in the growth of opportunities and possibilities that arise due to the use of digital spheres like the internet. It focuses on bridging the gap between societies and economies by raising awareness of the modern technologies available related to communication.

The day brings together the Member States and other Sector Members to come together and celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day by organising various national programmes. The programmes focus on certain perspectives.

It encourages reflection on the theme that is decided and adopted by the Council. Others include debating the various characteristics of the theme chosen for that particular year and creating a report on the issues that are based on the theme that is chosen for that particular year.

The theme for World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020 will mark the contribution to several strategies that will help achieve the Connect 2030 Agenda. There are a total of five strategies that will be adopted with aims to achieve the Connect 2030 Agenda.

The five strategies are Growth, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, Innovation and Partnership. The World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2020 will also give ITU Membership and other key stakeholders to reaffirm the vision of the Information Society and encourage the 2030 Agenda to accelerate the achievement of SDGs.

