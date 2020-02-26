Important Days In December 2020: National And International Dates

December is the last month of the year and has 31 days in it. There are many special days in December, both in India and internationally. Here is the list of the important days in December 2020.

Important Days in December 2020

1 December - World AIDS Day

The virus had been identified in the year 1984 after many people have lost their lives due to HIV or AIDS. The day is known as an opportunity for people worldwide to unite and fight against HIV and also to remind people that the disease has not been eradicated. The day is also the first-ever global health day.

2 December - National Pollution Control Day

National Pollution Control Day is observed on 2nd December to raise awareness about pollution and its hazardous effects. December 2 commemorates the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

The day is a reminder of the unfair treatment that people face due to threats, violence, coercion, or abuse of power. On 2nd December 1949, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved the Convention for Suppression of Traffic in Persons and Exploitation of Prostitution of Others. The date is marked as the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery to make people aware about modern slavery.

Also Read: Important Days In August 2020 Of National & International Importance; Here's The Full List

3 December - World Day of the Handicapped

World Day of the Handicapped is also known as the International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD). It was started in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly.

4 December - Indian Navy Day (First Friday of December)

Indians celebrate one of its important days in December 2020, Indian Navy Day, on December 4. It is one of the special days in December 2020 that puts light on Operation Trident, which was carried out at Karachi Harbour in 1971’s Indo-Pakistan war. The day is now for the annual remembrance of the achievements, difficulties, and roles that brave Navy people faced during the war.

5 December - International Volunteer Day (First Saturday of December)

International Volunteer Day (IVD) is celebrated on 5 December annually. December 5 is one of those special days in December 2020 that gives a chance to appreciate the efforts that volunteers take to promote their work in society. The day was designated by the United Nation in 1985.

5 December - World Soil Day (First Saturday of December)

5th December is observed as World Soil Day. In 2013, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations collectively supported and requested the officials of the UN Assembly to mark the day. The day is observed to raise awareness about healthy ecosystems and the importance of soil in human lives.

7 December - Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed across the country on 7 December since 1949 to honour the martyrs. It is also a day to remember the men who fought with bravery on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

7 December - International Civil Aviation Day

International Civil Aviation Day is observed on 7 December worldwide. It came into existence in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. It is known to raise awareness about these important days for social and economic development.

Also Read: Important Days In July 2020: An Extensive Guide Through Month's Essential Dates

9 December - International Anti-Corruption Day

Corruption these days has affected health, education, justice, democracy, prosperity, and also development. To solve many problems that societies across the world face, it is important to eradicate corruption. Hence, the International Anti-Corruption day is meant to remind the community about the loss that corruption causes.

10 December - Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December. This day is observed to protect the fundamental human rights of all people and this basic human freedom which should be available to them. The day was incepted in 1948 when the UN Assembly passed the resolution to adopt the day as Human Rights Day to all states and interested organisations.

11 December - International Mountain Day (Second Friday of December)

International Mountain Day is celebrated on 11 December every year. This day is dedicated to the role that mountains play in providing fresh water, clean energy, food, and recreation.

14 December - National Energy Conservation Day

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, celebrates 14 December as National Energy Conservation Day. The purpose behind the celebration of these important days is to spread awareness about the necessity of energy and its conservation in our daily life.

15 December - International Tea Day

One of the world's favourite beverages, tea is consumed largely all over the world. Trade Unions in 2005 had organised the International Tea Day campaign for the small tea growers and the civil organisations to put light on the issues that small growers were facing. Since 2005, 15th December every year is observed as International Tea Day.

16 December- Vijay Diwas

On 16th December 1972, the Pakistani forces surrendered to the allied forces consisting of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan. Hence this special day is a remembrance day for the brave soldiers and for all those people who had fought and lost their lives in successfully achieving this noble cause. A 3-day event is organised in Kolkata from 14-16 December.

Also Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

18 December - Minorities Rights Day in India

18th December in India is known as Minorities Rights Day. The day focuses on promoting and preserving the rights of minorities in terms of linguistic, religious, and caste freedom and also ensures the safety of minorities. Several events and campaigns are conducted to educate people about this special day. The day is exceptionally one of the important days in December 2020.

18 December - International Migrants Day

International Migrants Day is celebrated on 18 December to raise awareness about the protection for migrants and refugees.

19 December - Goa's Liberation Day

On 19 December 1961, the Indian Army invaded Goa with Operation Vijay. After 36 hours of the operation, Portuguese Governor General Vassalo da Silva surrendered and hence Goa was organised as a centrally administered union territory of India which later became a state.

20 December - International Human Solidarity Day (Third Sunday of December)

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December. The day is especially reminded to celebrate unity in diversity, to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements, and to encourage debate on ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

22 December - National Mathematics Day

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the famous mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day is important for mathematics teachers and students. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of Mathematics across the country. Another important aim to remember this day is for the development production, and dissemination of teaching-learning materials (TLM) for Mathematics and research.

23 December - Kisan Diwas

On December 23, to celebrate the birthday of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India, Kisan Diwas or National Farmers Day is observed across the country. From 2001, the government decided to observe the day as Kisan Diwas.

24 December - National Consumer Rights Day

To protect customers from unfair trade practices, deficiency in services, or defective goods, the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was enacted. Hence, every year on December 24, National Consumer Rights Day is observed to highlight the importance of the consumer movement.

25 December - Christmas Day

Christmas Day is celebrated on 25 December worldwide to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

25 December - Good Governance Day

The National Good Governance day was first established in the year 2014. Of the many important dates in December, this one is to pay a tribute to Vajpayee who worked for the prosperity of the country. Vajpayee served India as the 10th Prime Minister. He was also known as a great leader, poet, humanist, and statesman.

Also Read: Important Days In May 2020 That You Need To Know About For Your GK

31 December - New Year's Eve

The day associated with the most mixed feelings in the year, the last of the year is celebrated all over the world. According to the Gregorian calendar, 31st December is said to the last day of the year. People celebrate it by dancing, eating, singing, etc. to welcome the New Year.

Find the table below of important days in December 2020 which will help you to improve your general knowledge.

Dates Important Days 1 December World AIDS Day 2 December National Pollution Control Day 2 December International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 3 December World Day of the Handicapped 4 December Indian Navy Day 5 December International Volunteer Day 5 December World Soil Day 7 December Armed Forces Flag Day 7 December International Civil Aviation Day 9 December International Anti-Corruption Day 10 December Human Rights Day 11 December International Mountain Day 14 December National Energy Conservation Day 15 December International Tea Day 16 December Vijay Diwas 18 December Minorities Rights Day in India 18 December Minorities Rights Day in India 19 December Goa's Liberation Day 20 December International Human Solidarity Day 22 December National Mathematics Day 23 December Kisan Diwas 24 December National Consumer Rights Day 25 December Christmas Day 25 December Good Governance Day (India)