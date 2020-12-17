Last Updated:

Important Days In January 2021: National And International Dates To Remember

Important days in January 2021: Here is a list of national and international dates to marks for hte month of January and remember them while making plans.

January is the first month of every year according to the Gregorian calendar that is used in India. There are many special days in January 2021, both in India and the world. Take a look at the list of important days in January to plan your month better. Aside from important days in the month of January 2021, we have also listed the auspicious days in January 2021 to make it easier for people to make plans and reservations accordingly. 

How many days in January 2021?

  • January has 31 days.

Important days in January 2021

January 1

 New Year's day
January 4 World Brailles Day

January 6

 World war orphan day 

January 9

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)

January 10

World Hindi Day, Raising Day of Army Air Defence

January 11

National Road safety week

January 12

National Youth Day
January 13  Lohri

January 14

Armed forces veterans day, Makar Sankranti, Pongal

January 15

Army Day  

January 18

National Immunization Day (Polio Day)

January 19

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day
January 20

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

 

January 24

International Day of Education, National Girl Child Day

January  25

National Voters Day, National Tourism Day

January 26

International Customs Day (ICD), Republic Day

January 27

International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

January 30

Martyrs’ Day/Shaheed Diwas

January 31 

World Leprosy Day

  • The month of January has a number of festivals that are celebrated throughout the country. Lohri is mostly celebrated in Punjab and by Punjabis all over the world. Lohri marks the end of the winter season. Moreover, it is traditionally believed to welcome the sun to the northern hemisphere. 
  • Makar Sankranti is celebrated by the Hindus to worship the God of Sun. Makar Sankranti is the first day of the sun's transition into the sun sign Capricorn or Makara in Hindi. People fly kites on this day.
  • Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and by Tamilians all over the world. It is their most important festival of the year.
  • Republic Day in India is a national holiday. January 26th marks the on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950.

