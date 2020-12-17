Important Days In January 2021: National And International Dates To Remember

January is the first month of every year according to the Gregorian calendar that is used in India. There are many special days in January 2021, both in India and the world. Take a look at the list of important days in January to plan your month better. Aside from important days in the month of January 2021, we have also listed the auspicious days in January 2021 to make it easier for people to make plans and reservations accordingly.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

How many days in January 2021?

January has 31 days.

Important days in January 2021

Date Occasion January 1 New Year's day January 4 World Brailles Day January 6 World war orphan day January 9 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day) January 10 World Hindi Day, Raising Day of Army Air Defence January 11 National Road safety week January 12 National Youth Day January 13 Lohri January 14 Armed forces veterans day, Makar Sankranti, Pongal January 15 Army Day January 18 National Immunization Day (Polio Day) January 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day January 20 Guru Govind Singh Jayanti January 24 International Day of Education, National Girl Child Day January 25 National Voters Day, National Tourism Day January 26 International Customs Day (ICD), Republic Day January 27 International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust January 30 Martyrs’ Day/Shaheed Diwas January 31 World Leprosy Day

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

The month of January has a number of festivals that are celebrated throughout the country. Lohri is mostly celebrated in Punjab and by Punjabis all over the world. Lohri marks the end of the winter season. Moreover, it is traditionally believed to welcome the sun to the northern hemisphere.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated by the Hindus to worship the God of Sun. Makar Sankranti is the first day of the sun's transition into the sun sign Capricorn or Makara in Hindi. People fly kites on this day.

Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and by Tamilians all over the world. It is their most important festival of the year.

Republic Day in India is a national holiday. January 26th marks the on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe