Important Days In October: Which Days Are Worth Celebrating In October?

October is yet another month in the English calendar that consists of days that hold national and international importance. Wondering how many days in October hold such significance? Take a look at the detailed list -

Important days in October

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

The birthday of MK Gandhi, the nation's father, is considered among the top important days in October. Each year, his birthday is celebrated to remember his significant contribution to forming India as an independent nation. India also started to celebrate world non-violence day on this day since 2007 to recognize Gandhi's contribution.

4 October: World Animal Welfare Day

Each year 4 October is celebrated as World Animal Welfare day to promote the healthy living of animals and their right to live without any threat.

5 October: World Teacher's Day

5 October is World Teacher's day. UNESCO celebrates this day to remember and pay tribute to teachers' contributions throughout the world and for society.

8 October: Indian Air Force Day

On 8th October 1932, the Indian Air force was established. This day is celebrated each year as Indian Air Force day.

9 October: World Post Day

9 October is also among special days In October which is celebrated to pay tribute to the postal sector and their services.

10 October: World Mental Health Day

10 October is celebrated as World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about mental health and to stop the stigma surrounding mental health.

11 October: International Day of Girl Child

11 October is celebrated to raise the importance of girls and make people aware of their rights to live sustainably.

13 October: Maha Ashtami

This year, 13 October is among the auspicious days in October. India celebrates Maha Ashtami as it is on this day Goddess Durga killed Mahishaura, signifying how good triumphed over evil.

15 October: Dussehra

Dussehra is also one of the main auspicious days in October. This day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

15 October: World Students’ Day

15 October is celebrated as World Students' Day on the birthday of Dr APJ Abdul kalam.

19 October: Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

Id-e-Milad is celebrated each year to mark Hazrat Muhammad's birth, the Prophet. It is also among the auspicious days in October.

Here is a table to mark all the special days in October-