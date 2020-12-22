Festivals In October 2021: All Special Days And Auspicious Occasions In This Month

People are looking forward to 2021 with good hopes. There are several specials days in October along with upcoming festivals in India in 2021 which many are awaiting. Here's a list of the important days and festivals in October 2021:

Important days and Festivals in October 2021

2 October – Gandhi Jayanti

The special days in October have Gandhi Jayanti. It marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and is a national holiday. The same day is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, declared by the UN General Assembly in 2007. Prayer services and tributes are held all over the country including at Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat, New Delhi where he was cremated.

13 October - Durga Ashtami

October festivals have Maha Ashtami which is one of the most auspicious days of the days long Durga Puja festival. The occasion is traditionally observed in households for 10 days, but actual puja takes place in the tent or ‘pandals’ which is kept for five days. Many people practice fasting during this holy period.

14 October – Maha Navami

Maha Navami is the third and final day of Durga Puja. The Puja starts with Mahasan and Shodaschopachar Puja. Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini, meaning annihilator of the Buffalo Demon. Navami Homa is also performed on this day which is a significant ritual.

15 October – Dussehra

Upcoming festivals in India in October 2021 contains Dussehra. It is a pivotal Hindu festival celebrated annually at the end of Navaratri. Vijayadashami is observed for various reasons and celebrated differently in diverse parts of the Indian subcontinent. It glorifies the victory of good over evil; Goddess Durga killing Mahishasura, Lord Rama’s victory over the Ravan, and Arjuna’s triumph as he decimated more than 1,000,000 soldiers.

19 October - Eid-e-Milad

Festivals in October 2021 consists of Eid Milad un Nabi. It is the observance of the birthday of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, which is honored in Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. People prayer and celebrate the day by carrying out ceremonies as they express gratitude.

24 October – Karwa Chauth

2021 October Festivals ends with Kara Chauth. It takes place on the fourth day after Purnima in the month of Kartika. Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the health and safety if their husbands. It is one of the special days in October the coming year.

