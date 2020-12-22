Festivals In August 2021: Know The Special Days In The Month

As we enter 2021, people have high hopes for the year. There are multiple special days in August, including upcoming festivals in India in 2021 that people are looking forward to celebrating. Here's a list of important festivals in August.

Important Days and Festivals in August

1 August – Friendship Day

The first Sunday of August is celebrated as friendship day annually. The event has grown over the years with the help of social media. It takes place on different dates in different countries. It is one of the most special days in August. It promotes friendship as friends' ties band on each other’s hands and exchange gifts.

10 August - Islamic New Year

Also called as Arabic New Year, the day marks the beginning of a new Hijri year for Muslims. It is observed on the first day of Muharram. Some Islamic organizations choose to determine the new year by local viewing of the moon, most institutions and countries, including Saudi Arabia, follow astronomical calculations to determine future dates of the Islamic calendar.

15 August – Independence Day

Among the prestigious August festivals in India is Independence Day. The national holiday is held to celebrate the independence of the country from the United Kingdom in 1947. India achieved freedom following the independence movement noted for largely civil disobedience and non-violent resistance. The country will observe its 75th year as an independent nation in 2021.

19 August - Ashura

The tenth day of the Islamic month Muharram is known as the Day of Ashura. Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husayn ibn Ali and his family. They practice fasting on the day along with honoring and praying for the martyrs, and abstinence from joyous events.

21 August - Onam

Upcoming festivals in India in August have Onam. It is celebrated in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The auspicious occasion is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalis whose date is based on the Panchangam and takes place on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar. It is said that King Mahabali’s spirit visits Kerala at the time of Onam.

22 August - Raksha Bandhan

In 2021, popular August festivals include Raksha Bandhan. It is a traditional Hindu, ceremony, or annual rite, where sisters tie an amulet or talisman, called the rakhi, around the wrists of the brothers. The latter promises to protect and care for them, while sisters also get gifts in return.

30 August – Krishna Janmasthami

Festivals in August 2021 ends with Krishna Janmasthami. The annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Gokulashtami has people performing dance-drama as they show the life of Krishna according to Bhagavata Purana. Devotes sign through the midnight when Krishna was born, fasting a night vigil and a big event on the next day as a part of Janmashtami celebrations.