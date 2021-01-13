Important Days In September That Are Celebrated Nationally And Internationally

The month of September has many days that are dedicated to important events and causes. Curious about the important days in September? Here are some special days, auspicious days which are celebrated nationally and internationally each year.

Important days in September 2021

1 September- 7 September: Indian Nutritional Week

Indian Nutrition Week is observed each year from first September to seventh September to make individuals mindful of the significance of nourishment for the human body and well-being.

5 September- Teacher's day

The 5th of September is among the special days in September as it is celebrated as teacher's day in India. This day, which is also the birthday of Dr S. Radhakrishnan, is celebrated to mark teachers' contribution to society.

8 September- Global Literacy Day

The UN celebrates International literacy day on 8th September to raise awareness about the significance of education.

10 September - World Suicide Prevention day

The International Association of Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization celebrate this day to raise awareness among people to prevent suicides.

14 September- Hindi Diwas

On 14th September 1949, Hindi written in Devanagari script was adopted as the official language of India. This day is celebrated to mark this event.

14 September - World First Aid Day

This day is also celebrated as World first aid day to raise awareness about first aid and make it accessible among all the people so that lives can be saved in an emergency. It is also among internationally observed important days in September 2021.

15 September - Engineers Day

India celebrates national engineer’s day on 15th September to pay tribute to M Visvesvaraya, who is considered as one of India's most notable engineers.

15 September- World Democracy Day

This day is among the special days in September. It is celebrated worldwide to make people aware of democracy and its importance for a sustainable life.

16 September- World Ozone Day

World ozone day is celebrated to remember the Montreal Protocol, which was signed to prevent the depletion of Ozone Layer of the Earth. On this day, people are made aware of the importance of the ozone layer and how to protect it.

21 September- World Alzheimer's Day

On this day, world Alzheimer's day and world senior Citizen's day are celebrated to ensure older adults living with Alzheimer's disease get proper medication and do not have to face difficulty like poverty or hunger in their last days.

22 September- World Rhino Day

On this day, people are aware of the dangers that rhinos are facing and how to preserve these endangered animals.

26 September- World Contraception day

On this day, social workers raise awareness about the importance of an effective contraceptive method for a better society, its significance and why people should use it.

26 September - World Rivers day (fourth Sunday of September)

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about protecting the rivers and their ecological system for a better future.

29 September- World Heart Day

World heart day is celebrated to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke and their preventions.

Auspicious Days in September

10 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is considered among the auspicious days in September which will be celebrated with grandeur and devotion to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Here is a table of all the important days in September.