GK Questions 2020: General Knowledge Quiz For February 23

As the dates of competitive exams for the year 2020 have been released, candidates are trying to ace their preparations. The general knowledge and current affairs questions in this article are based on recent events. Here are the few updated questions and their answers for you to practice. Check your general awareness through these questions; the answers to the test can be found at the end.

Questions:

1. In sustainability Index by A Future for the World's Children report India ranks at which position?

80th 52nd 131st 77th

2. In flourishing ranking by A Future for the World's Children report, India stands at which rank?

80th 52nd 131st 77th

3. How many medals are won by Indian players in Brazil Para-Badminton International 2020 Championship?

9 11 6 16

4. Who has been conferred with PSU Leadership award?

SK Barua PK Mishra Shahi Shankar Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar

5. Which language is the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin with 615 million speakers?

French Spanish Arabica Hindi

6. Where were the two new birds species found during the Great Backyard Bird Count that took place between February 14–17, 2020?

Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Himachal Pradesh Odisha

7. In which state will India’s first private gold mine in Jonnagiri begin operations in 2021?

Karnataka Tamil Nadu Telangana Andra Pradesh

8. ITDC has signed the MoU with which state government to promote tourism in the state?

Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Kerala

9. Which neighbouring country of India celebrated its 70th Democracy Day on February 19, 2020?

Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan

10. Which country will host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup?

India Sri Lanka China Bangladesh

Answers:

1. 77th.

2. 131st.

3. 11.

4. SK Barua.

5. Hindi.

6. Ladakh.

7. Andra Pradesh.

8. Gujarat.

9. Nepal.

10. India.

