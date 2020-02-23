The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions 2020: General Knowledge Quiz For February 23

Education

These GK questions based on the important events of recent times will help you stay confident in every competitive exam

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

As the dates of competitive exams for the year 2020 have been released, candidates are trying to ace their preparations. The general knowledge and current affairs questions in this article are based on recent events. Here are the few updated questions and their answers for you to practice. Check your general awareness through these questions; the answers to the test can be found at the end. 

Also Read: Current Scenario Of Kylie Jenner And Tyga's Relationship; Read Details

Questions: 

1. In sustainability Index by A Future for the World's Children report India ranks at which position?

  1. 80th
  2. 52nd
  3. 131st
  4. 77th

2. In flourishing ranking by A Future for the World's Children report, India stands at which rank?

  1. 80th
  2. 52nd
  3. 131st
  4. 77th

3. How many medals are won by Indian players in Brazil Para-Badminton International 2020 Championship?

  1. 9
  2. 11
  3. 6
  4. 16

4. Who has been conferred with PSU Leadership award?

  1. SK Barua
  2. PK Mishra
  3. Shahi Shankar
  4. Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar

5. Which language is the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin with 615 million speakers?

  1. French
  2. Spanish
  3. Arabica
  4. Hindi

Also Read: IBPS GK Questionnaire | Quick Set Of Questions On Current Affairs

6. Where were the two new birds species found during the Great Backyard Bird Count that took place between February 14–17, 2020?

  1. Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Ladakh
  3. Himachal Pradesh
  4. Odisha

7. In which state will India’s first private gold mine in Jonnagiri begin operations in 2021?

  1. Karnataka
  2. Tamil Nadu
  3. Telangana
  4. Andra Pradesh

8. ITDC has signed the MoU with which state government to promote tourism in the state?

  1. Gujarat
  2. Madhya Pradesh
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Kerala

9. Which neighbouring country of India celebrated its 70th Democracy Day on February 19, 2020?

  1. Bangladesh
  2. Nepal
  3. Bhutan
  4. Pakistan

10. Which country will host the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup?

  1. India
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. China
  4. Bangladesh

Also Read: Important Days In September 2020: Here's A Guide On The Special Dates Of The Month

Answers:

1. 77th. 

2.  131st. 

3.  11. 

4. SK Barua. 

5. Hindi. 

6. Ladakh.

7. Andra Pradesh. 

8. Gujarat. 

9.  Nepal. 

10.  India.

Also Read: Important Days In August 2020 Of National & International Importance; Here's The Full List

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SINGHVI SLAMS TIWARI'S 'HATE-SPEECH
RAVI PUJARI TO BE EXTRADITED SOON
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK 'WELCOMES TRUMP'
LATHAM TAKES A STUNNER