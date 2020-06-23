India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 3262 Vacancies Available For The Rajasthan Circle

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for 2020 has begun. This current drive is for Rajasthan post office recruitment. GDS Post Office jobs are being offered on the official India Post website. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the jobs on appost.in. Below are the main details about India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 for the Rajasthan circle.

India Post GDS 2020 recruitment drive for Rajasthan circle

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for 2020 will continue till July 21, 2020. July 21 is the last date for recruitment applications. After the deadline, no more applications will be accepted. So if you are interested in the Rajasthan circle, Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) jobs then you need to apply before the deadline ends.

There are currently 3262 vacancies available for the Rajasthan circle. Candidates need to be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of June 22, 2020. However, this age limit is only applicable to the general category. SC/ST candidates have an extended upper age limit of five years. Therefore, they can apply even if they are 45 years old. For OBC candidates, the upper age limit has been extended by three years. Disabled candidates have an upper age limit of 50 years.

To be eligible for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) job, a candidate needs to have the basic minimum education of class 10. Any recognised board of school education will do for education qualifications. Keep in mind that candidates to passed their 10th examination in the first try will be given preference over candidates who took multiple attempts to clear their exams.

Moreover, candidates need to know and speak the local language. They also need to live near their posting area. There are three steps to apply for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks Jobs. The first step is to register on the official website. Registered candidates will get their own unique registration number.

Next, candidates need to make a small fee payment. UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man are the only categories than need to pay registration fees. The final step is to apply for the job. To do this, candidates need to share their basic documents and details.

