CBSE & ICSE To Take Decision On Scrapping Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams On Wednesday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the Central Government today told the Supreme Court that the decision on the scrapping of the remaining Class 10 and 12 Board Exams will be taken by tomorrow evening.

The Counsel for CBSE told a bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjeev Khanna that the discussion on cancelling the rest of the exams was at an advanced stage and in all likelihood will be taken by tomorrow evening. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the CBSE to reconsider its decision and not cancel the Board Exams for the students.

READ | CTET 2020: CBSE provides question papers of the past three years for practice

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for CBSE before the bench, asked the Supreme Court to defer the hearing on the issue till Thursday afternoon, assuring the top court that the final decision by the Board will be taken by then.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board was also present in the hearing before the Supreme Court and stated that it will abide by the decision taken by the CBSE on the cancellation of the remaining Board Exams. Supreme Court told the Counsel for the ICSE Board that it was at liberty to tweak the decision taken by CBSE and follow it since the decision taken by CBSE was not binding on the ICSE Board.

READ | CBSE News Update: HRD Ministry to introduce a uniform grading system

The Counsel for ICSE also informed the Supreme Court that a similar plea was pending before the Bombay High Court which was to be taken up tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had deferred the hearing on the issue till Thursday, giving time to CBSE to communicate their final decision to the top court, while also asking them to take a decision “in-principle” for the ICSE students.

With lakhs of students and parents across the country waiting for the final word on the issue, the Supreme Court is likely to decide on Thursday as to whether or not the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 students will take place amidst the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

READ | NEET 2020 exam updates: HRD minister yet to announce decision about postponing NEET 2020