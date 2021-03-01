Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Engineers Can Apply For 133rd Technical Graduate Course

Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male engineering graduates for the 133rd technical graduate course (TGC -133). The course will commence in July, 20201 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindianarmy.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 26.

Who Can Apply?

The applicants must be aged between 20 and 27 years as of 01 Jul 2021. Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Details of Vacancy:

There are a total of 40 vacancies. Out of the 40 vacancies, 11 are for Civil/ Building Construction Technology, three for electrical Engg, four for Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engg, nine for Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science Engg, three for Information Technology Engg, two for Electronics & Telecommunication Engg, three for Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics one vacancy each for Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Satellite Communication, Automobile Engineering, and Textile Engineering.

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 11

Architecture - 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 4

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 9

Information Technology (IT) - 3

Electronics & Telecommunication - 2

Telecommunication Engineering - 1

Electronics & Communication - 1

Satellite Communication - 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics - 3

Automobile Engineering - 1

Textile Engineering - 1

Shortlisting: As per the official notification, the integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right to shortlist applications and to fix the cutoff percentage of marks for each Engineering discipline/stream without assigning any reason. The shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cutoff percentage will be interviewed at one of the Selection Centres viz. Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka), and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres through candidate’s registered e-mail id and SMS only

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant (Lt). On successful completion of training, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt. One-year ante date seniority from the date of commission will be granted to Engineering Graduates of TGC Entry in the rank of Lt.

Fixed stipend for cadet training - Rs 56,100/- Per month

Pay Scale of Lieutenant - Level 10 - Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500

Check Indian Army TGC-133 Official Notification here

Training: Selected candidates will be detailed for 49-weeks' training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise) up to the number of available vacancies and subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Cost of Training: "The entire cost of training at IMA is at Government expense. In case the Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than Medical ground or the reasons not beyond his control, he will be liable to refund cost of training @ ₹ 11952/- per week till 30 Sep 2020, thereafter a yearly escalation of 8% p.a will be calculated on the Per Capita cost of Training for each ensuing year," the official notification reads.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)