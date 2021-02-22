Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Tradesmen Mates, Here's How To Apply

The Indian Navy has started the online application process for the recruitment of tradesmen mates against 1159 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment notification for INCET- TMM 2021 stands for Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for Tradesmen Mates was released on February 20 under the advertisement number 01/2021.

There are a total of 1159 vacancies for tradesmen mates classified as group C ' Non-Gazetted Industrial at various commands namely- Eastern, Western, and Southern Naval Command. The online application process began at 10 am on February 22 and will conclude on March 7 at 5 pm. Candidates can follow the steps given here to apply online or alternatively, click on the direct link given below for their convenience. Check eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, and all other details here.

Indian Navy Tradesmen Mates Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage, Scroll your mouse on 'Join Navy'

Go to the 'Ways to Join' option and click on Civilian tab

Then click on the 'Tradesmen Mates' option

A new page will open

Click on register and fill in the details

After you have generated your registration ID and password click on 'Login' button

Proceed by filling up the form

Pay the application fee and submit.

Alternatively, click on the Direct link to apply online

Click here to read INCET-TMM 2021 official notification

The selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of respective commands. However, they can be posted anywhere in India in Naval Units/ Formations as per administrative requirements.

Details of Vacancies:

Eastern Naval Command --- 710 vacancies

Western Naval Command --- 324 vacancies

Southern Naval Command --- 125 vacancies

Indian Navy TMM Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification and Eligibility

Candidates who have passed the class 10th or matriculation examination from a recognized board are eligible for the posts. They should also possess a certificate of ITI Trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute. They should be aged between 18 and 25 years.

Indian Navy INCET TMM Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

Indian Navy will shortlist the applications received online before the deadline. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an online computer-based test. The exam will comprise of objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper will have four sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension, and General Awareness. Each section will carry 25 marks.

