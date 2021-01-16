Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check Out The Dates For Army Recruitment Rally Across India

Latest Indian Army recruitment 2021 notification invites candidates for vacancies in different posts like Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen. Interested candidates can register themselves online to participate in these rallies which are being conducted at various regions across India. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of the Indian army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Army vacancy 2021 and their dates

Odisha Army Recruitment Rally 2020 (ARO Sambalpur) - Candidates are invited from Odisha regions like Angul, Balangir, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Subarnapur & Sundargarh districts for a rally from 02 March 2021 to 11 March 2021. Online registration date - 05 January 2021 to 15 February 2021

- 05 January 2021 to 15 February 2021 Army Recruitment Rally 2020 at ARO Secunderabad - Rally would be conducted from 05 Mar 2021 to 24 Mar 2021 at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet (Telangana). Online registration date- 19 Jan 2021 to 17 Feb 2021.

19 Jan 2021 to 17 Feb 2021. Army Rally 2021 at ARO Jorhat - Candidates are invited from Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong) from 06 Feb 2021 to 19 Feb 2021. Online registration date - 25 December to 23 January 2021.

- 25 December to 23 January 2021. Army Recruitment Rally 2021 at Mirani - Candidates are invited from districts of Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur & Marigaon. Online registration date - before 23 January 2021.

Kannur Rally 2021 by Calicut for Lakshadweep and Mahe- Rally to be conducted for eligible male candidates of UT of Lakshadweep at Kannur (Kerala) from 20 February to 31 March 2021. Online registration date- 23 December 2020 to 05 February 2021.

23 December 2020 to 05 February 2021. Army Recruitment Rally for Men, ARO Gaya 2021 (For Tradesman) - Online registration date-- before 2 February 2021. Candidates can apply for all these rallies by registering themselves at the join Indian Army website.

before 2 February 2021. Candidates can apply for all these rallies by registering themselves at the join Indian Army website. ARO Kathihar Recruitment 2021 Rally (Tradesman) - Candidates are invited from districts Araria, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Munger, Purnea, Saharsa and Supaul. Online registration date - 20 Dec 2020 to 02 Feb 2021.

ARO Ranikhet rally 2021 -Candidates are invited from districts Pithoragarh and Champawat of Uttarakhand state from 15 Feb 2021 to 23 Feb 2021 at The Kumaon Regimental Centre Ranikhet. Online registration date - 17 Dec 2020 to 30 Jan 2021.

