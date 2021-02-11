Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Sailor MR, SSR Vacancies Under Sports Quota

Indian Navy has released an official notification for the post of sailors under sports quota for 01/2021 batch and Naval Constructor officer entry in SSC technical branch for June 2021 course. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Here in this article, we will discuss the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection procedure, and other details.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021:

The sportsmen who have participated at International / Junior or Senior National Championship / Senior State Championship/ All India Inter-University Championship in Athletics, Aquatics, Basketball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Handball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing can apply for the posts. Read Official Notification

Eligibility for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): Candidates must have passed class 12th or intermediate examination in any stream from a recognized board. The candidates must be between the age of 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of the course. "Candidates should have been born between 01 Feb 2000 to 31 Jan 2004 (Both dates inclusive)," the official notice reads.

Eligibility for Matric Recruits (MR): Candidates must have passed class 10th or matric examination from a recognized board. Candidates must be aged between 17 and 21 years as on the date of commencement of the course. "Candidates should have been born between 01 Apr 2000 to 31 Mar 2004 (Both dates inclusive). Candidates selected will be enrolled as Logistics (Chef) or Logistics (Stewards) and Hygienist," the official notification reads.

Pay Scale: During the initial training period, the selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 14, 600 per month. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700- Rs 43,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable). They will also get an insurance cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Selection Process: Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo a medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai.

How to apply: The application form can be downloaded from the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in. The applicants will fill the form and send it by ordinary post to - "The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board,7th floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters MoD (Navy), New Delhi 110021. The last date of receipt of application is March 7, 2021. However, for candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshdweep & Minicoy Islands, the deadline is March 14.

Indian Navy SSC Naval Constructor Recruitment:

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male and female aspirants for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer posts technical branch (Naval Constructor). The course will begin on June 2021 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between February 10 and 18, 2021. Selected candidates are inducted as Sub-Lieutenant.

Eligibility: Candidates must have a degree in BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in any of the following disciplines:- (i) Mechanical (ii) Civil (iii) Aeronautical (iv) Aero Space (v) Metallurgy (vi) Naval Architecture (vii) Ocean Engineering (viii) Marine Engineering (ix) Ship Technology (x) Ship Building (xi) Ship Design. They should be aged between 19 and a half year and 25 years {born between 02 Jul 1996 & 01 Jan 2002 (both dates inclusive)}. Read Official Notification here.

